6 Players the Warriors might replace Andrew Wiggins with by the trade deadline
By Tyler Watts
3. Kyle Kuzma
The Wizards nearly traded Kuzma to the Mavericks (subscription required) at the 2024 deadline, but the 6’9 forward did not want to leave the nation’s capital. The franchise is in no rush to move him as he still has three years left on his contract. Kuzma is setting the culture and helping their young players develop. He has championship experience but has preferred being a top option on the Wizards over playing a role for a contender.
Kuzma’s lack of shooting may limit the Warriors’ interest. The 6’9 forward is a career 33.7 percent 3-point shooter. He has shot over 36 percent twice in seven seasons, but the floor would be cramped with Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuzma out there. Kuz is unlikely to overtake either in Golden State’s pecking order, which makes his fit a bit problematic.
If the Warriors move on from Kuminga, trading Andrew Wiggins for Kuzma becomes more viable. The current Wizards’ forward will be available and could help a contender. It will be interesting to see what team makes a play for him.
The Golden State Warriors want another star to pair with Stephen Curry. They tried to get Lauri Markkanen, but they may have more success targeting one of Curry’s Olympic teammates. The answer may be a former Warriors’ Finals MVP.