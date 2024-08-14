6 Players the Warriors might replace Andrew Wiggins with by the trade deadline
By Tyler Watts
2. Kevin Durant
Durant made it clear he does not want to leave Phoenix, but things can change fast in the NBA. The Suns were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs in 2024 and all three of their stars have had injury issues in recent years.
If things go sideways in Phoenix, the Suns may look to blow things up. Durant turns 36 in December. He is still elite but has no time to waste in chasing another championship.
The chemistry between Durant and Curry was on full display at the 2024 Olympics as they helped Team USA win a fifth straight gold medal. It was Curry who stole the headlines in the gold medal game, but fans know the duo is virtually unstoppable after their two NBA championships.
If Durant wants out of Phoenix, the Warriors figure to be high on his wish list. The Bay Area offers him a place to chase another championship and rewrite his ending. It would be wild after their season-long breakup in 2019, but Durant is no stranger to an unexpected move.
The Phoenix Suns improved their roster this offseason and believe they can compete for a championship. KD is likely to stay put, but there is another megastar that the Warriors are certainly interested in.