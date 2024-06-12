Predicting when every member of Warriors starting 5 might leave
By Tyler Watts
Draymond Green is traded in 2027
The Warriors need Green. He was limited to just 55 games this season because of two suspensions, but Golden State played at a 49-win pace when he was on the floor. The Dubs would have been tied for sixth in the West and likely qualified for the playoffs had Draymond stayed in the lineup.
Green is an elite playmaker and defender. His incredible chemistry with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson makes Golden State difficult to defeat. Curry has made it clear he doesn’t want to play without Green and Thompson on their roster, but that likely happens at some point.
Green turned 34 in March and has a player option for the $27.6 million in the 2026 offseason. He likely declines it and signs a multi-year extension. The 6’6 forward will be 37 in 2027, and Curry is two years older. As the superstar heads into retirement, the Warriors decide to move on from their emotional leader.
The Warriors let Green chase a championship elsewhere for his final two NBA seasons as they embark on a rebuild. He plays a key reserve role and gets one final ring as his career concludes. The Splash Brothers take a different course to finish things.