Predicting when every member of Warriors starting 5 might leave
By Tyler Watts
Klay Thompson retires a Warrior for Life
Thompson is a free agent this summer. If Golden State decides to trim their payroll, letting him walk is one easy avenue. If they delete Klay and Chris Paul from their books, the Warriors are just over the salary cap and well below the first tax apron. Owner Joe Lacob wants Thompson back. The two sides have not agreed on a fresh contract, but expect it to happen this summer.
Thompson is declining. He is no longer a defensive stopper or elite shooter. The 34-year-old made it through two devastating injuries and helped the Warriors win a fourth championship. Klay still has value but is no longer an All-Star.
Both sides want the same thing and allow him to finish his career in the Bay Area. Thompson retires at 36 years old at the end of the 2025-26 season. It is after his 15th year in the NBA. He is no longer a starter and calls it quits before any other member of the Dubs’ Big 3.
The Golden State Warriors are ecstatic to keep Klay Thompson for his entire career, especially as he heads into unrestricted free agency this summer. His retirement forces Golden State to look to the future and has a massive impact on Stephen Curry.