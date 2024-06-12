Predicting when every member of Warriors starting 5 might leave
By Tyler Watts
Stephen Curry retires with the Warriors
He hangs up his sneakers in the summer of 2027 as a 39-year-old. Curry finishes his 17th season in the NBA but is clearly declining. Golden State is far from contention and there is not much for the future Hall of Famer to play for other than the love of the game. Klay Thompson is gone, and the Western Conference is loaded. Curry can still shoot the lights out, but his defense and overall impact slip enough to force him to retire.
Golden State does not let him get away. He signs a monster one-year extension for his final season and has a farewell tour. Curry revolutionized the game and made the deep 3-point shot a weapon. Fans get to enjoy his final season across the country, and he goes down as one of the best to ever lace them up.
It is hard to imagine a Warriors roster without Curry. Golden State still has Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga, but things look and feel different in the Bay Area. The Dubs ultimately tear it completely down and rebuild through the draft. After a few lean couple years to close out this decade, they return to contention in the 2030s.
The Golden State Warriors are the latest NBA dynasty and are compared to the other all-time greats for years to come. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have a few more runs together, but things wind down quickly. Enjoy it while it lasts.