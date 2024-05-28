Predicting the Warriors' perfect starting lineup after ideal offseason
By Tyler Watts
SG: Klay Thompson
The Warriors stuck by the five-time All-Star this long. He remained a starter and key piece of their core after missing back-to-back seasons with two devastating injuries. Thompson helped them win another ring in 2022 and is still productive, even if he cannot recreate his prime numbers.
The 6’6 wing averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 29.7 minutes per game. It was the first time since 2014 that he did not put up over 20 points each night. Klay’s defense slipped too, but he remains an elite shooter.
Thompson will take a pay cut. He earned $43 million last season, and the Dubs' rumored offer was $24 million per year, which Klay turned down. Can the two sides find a middle ground?
Golden State will have extra motivation. They want to keep their core together, which means re-signing Thompson. The Warriors must limit their spending, so expect some tough negotiations that end with him staying in the Bay Area.
If the Golden State Warriors bring back Klay Thompson, they must count on internal growth from their young talent. They will need Brandin Podziemski to step up as their sixth man. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Moses Moody should get more run, but it is this forward who must take a significant step forward in year four.