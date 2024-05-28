Predicting the Warriors' perfect starting lineup after ideal offseason
By Tyler Watts
SF: Jonathan Kuminga
Kuminga struggled to get minutes to start his third NBA season. The 6’8 forward had to earn head coach Steve Kerr’s trust, and it was not easy. He began playing more in December and averaged 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 0.8 steals in 28.8 minutes per game over his final 54 contests.
The Dubs need the 21-year-old to build on that. Their ideal offseason means clearing Chris Paul off their books and trading Andrew Wiggins. It decreases their spending and increases flexibility. Those moves only work if Golden State has young talent ready to step up. Podz must replace CP3, and it will be on Kuminga to take the role of Wiggins.
The seventh overall pick in 2021 needs to improve his jump shot and defense if he wants to be a nightly starter in the Bay Area. He has never made more than 54 3-pointers in a season and shot just 32.1 percent from long range in 2024. Kuminga adding a consistent jumper takes his game to another level.
The threats created by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will give him space to thrive. Kuminga must take advantage and further bend the defense. There is a ton of potential, and the 21-year-old must continue his ascent.