Predicting the Warriors' perfect starting lineup after ideal offseason
By Tyler Watts
C: Jarrett Allen
The Cavaliers will be one of the most talked about teams this offseason. Donovan Mitchell is extension-eligible and declining a new deal puts him firmly on the trade block. If Mitchell stays, Darius Garland may request a trade. Cleveland also has two non-shooting big men in the frontcourt. Do not be surprised to see two of their four best players traded this summer.
Allen averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 31.7 minutes per game. He does not shoot from the outside, but the 6’11 big man is an elite finisher and defender. The 26-year-old is just entering his prime and could help lead the Dubs next wave.
Golden State has not been shy about using a traditional big man throughout their dynasty. Allen’s ability to protect the rim and get easy buckets inside will mesh well with the Dubs’ current core. Head coach Steve Kerr will maximize their lineups and find wrinkles for Allen to exploit.
The Cavs need help on the wing and are one of the few teams who may have interest in Andrew Wiggins. It would cost the Warriors draft capital, but this trade could be beneficial for both franchises and extend Golden State’s window a bit.
Will the Golden State Warriors make significant upgrades this offseason? Is Klay Thompson back in the Bay Area? It is a crucial summer, so stay tuned for all the latest.