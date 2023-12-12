'Painful Goodbye' - Golden State Warriors disappointment expected to continue
The Golden State Warriors may have struggled to open the 2023-24 season, but as veteran shooting-guard Klay Thompson recently stated, "there's 60 freaking regular-season games left."
The Warriors have plenty of time to turn things around, aided by the fact they have the fourth-easiest remaining schedule in the league. Can they actually do that though, or is their dynasty destined to fade away into the sunset with little noise.
The Golden State Warriors' predicted final record suggests the franchise will continue to go down a tunnel of disappointment
According to Bleacher Report's Dan Favale, Golden State is set to remain as a nothing more than a potential Play-In Tournament team. In an article predicting every team's final win-loss record following the conclusion of the NBA Cup, Favale has the Warriors finishing with a 42-40 record.
""Slotting the Warriors for an above-.500 finish may actually be too ambitious. They need a big-time trade for this season to be anything more than a prolonged and painful goodbye to an era that's depleted its lightning-in-a-bottle stores," Favale wrote."
A 42-40 record would see Golden State go 32-28 from here on out -- a positive record but not one that would drastically shift their current fortunes. The Warriors currently sit 11th in the Western Conference, with this final predicted record at least likely to lift them into the Play-In picture.
Missing the playoffs would be nothing short of a disaster, particularly given the championship-aspirations Golden State held heading into the season. Their current standing is also a reflection of the competitive state of the conference, with little in the way of easy wins.
Just five of the Warriors' 22 games have ended with a double-digit differential, including only one of their last 14 outings. That's indicative of the fact Golden State are seemingly in every single game, yet are also incapable of blowing out opposing teams.
Favale isn't the only one expecting the Warriors season to continue in pedestrian and lacklustre fashion, with the franchise needing to log some wins to inspire a resurgence and rewrite a declining reputation.
To help turn things around, FanDuel Sportsbook is giving you a $150 bonus for picking ANY NBA winner! Deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any team to win today and you'll get $150 in bonus bets if you're right. Not much time remains, so sign up for FanDuel now!