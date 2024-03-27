1 Question for every Warriors player as countdown to NBA Playoffs begins
The Warriors have plenty of unanswered questions heading into the final weeks of the regular season.
By Tyler Watts
Does Kevon Looney get back into the rotation?
Looney was the team’s starting center in 2022 and 2023. He played a key role on their most recent championship squad. Head coach Steve Kerr has often praised his leadership, but Loon was dropped from the rotation in early March to give minutes to Trayce Jackson-Davis and play Draymond Green more at the five.
It was a difficult decision as it ended his games played streak at 289 straight. The Warriors may need Kevon Looney at some point. He will be ready if his name is called, but can the 6’9 big man be impactful?
Will Dario Saric be ready if the Warriors need him?
Saric was also dropped from the rotation in early March as the Warriors downsized. Having a 6’10 big man capable of spacing the floor and making a few plays is a luxury. Saric was playing well but struggled on the defensive end. Will he be ready to make an impact whenever his number is called?
Does Moses Moody play his way into more minutes?
The 21-year-old has an inconsistent role at this stage. His minutes have been all over the map in recent weeks. From playing four to 31 to not at all, it is difficult for him to find rhythm. The 6’6 wing has talent and potential, but can he put it all together? Moody wants more run and hopes to play his way into it down the stretch and into the postseason.