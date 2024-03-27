1 Question for every Warriors player as countdown to NBA Playoffs begins
The Warriors have plenty of unanswered questions heading into the final weeks of the regular season.
By Tyler Watts
How long can Draymond Green hold up at the five?
The Warriors want shooters on the floor, which has made Green a center (subscription required). Can the 6’6 big man stay healthy when being forced to go against the biggest players in the league? The Dubs have never been afraid to use him at the five in the playoffs, but asking him to do it almost exclusively is a much larger task.
Draymond is the heart and soul of the Warriors dynasty. The 34-year-old is back playing a crucial role, and Golden State must have him on the floor if they are going to make the playoffs and have any chance of going on another run.
Does Jonathan Kuminga have his star breakout in the playoffs?
Kuminga has taken a massive step forward. He was playing 20 minutes per game and in trade rumors to begin the season. Now, he is a locked-in starter and building block. The 21-year-old is averaging over 20 points per game in the last 33 contests while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from 3-point range.
Just one year ago, the 6’8 forward was on the fringes of the Warriors’ playoff rotation. Can he have a breakout performance in the postseason? Putting up numbers in the regular season is not easy, but translating it to the playoffs is more difficult.