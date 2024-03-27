1 Question for every Warriors player as countdown to NBA Playoffs begins
The Warriors have plenty of unanswered questions heading into the final weeks of the regular season.
By Tyler Watts
Can Stephen Curry lift the Dubs on a deep playoff run?
Doubt Curry at your own risk. He is one of the all-time greats. His resume speaks for itself as a two-time MVP, ten-time All-Star, and four-time NBA champion. Curry is the greatest shooter of all time and revolutionized basketball, but the 36-year-old needs another heroic performance if Golden State plans on reaching their goals.
The Warriors want to compete for the championship but are stuck in the Play-In Tournament. Houston is charging and hoping to keep Golden State from the postseason entirely. If the Dubs qualify, they will have to win two straight just to make the playoffs as the eighth seed. It would also mean beating LeBron James and the Lakers and either the Kings, Mavericks, or Suns in the Play-In Tournament.
The prize for doing that would be a playoff matchup against the team with the best regular season record in the Western Conference. It is a tight race at the top, but the Nuggets are favored to be the top seed. Imagine Stephen Curry versus Nikola Jokic in round one after the Dubs charged through the toughest play-in yet.
If Golden State plans on upsetting the defending champs, they will need a magical performance from their superstar. Curry can space the floor and shoot like no other player. Could that be what neutralizes Jokic and the Nuggets? The Warriors need him to shine, and even that may not be enough.