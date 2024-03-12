Ranking Warriors contracts from bargain to nightmare
The Warriors need to take a serious look at their spending this summer.
By Tyler Watts
Underpaid
11. Draymond Green
Green would have signed a larger contract if he tried to maximize his earnings in free agency, but the veteran wanted to remain with the Dubs. The Warriors are 22-16 when he has played this season. His two suspensions have been crushing, but the 6’6 forward is still elite when on the floor.
Green just started a four-year $100 million contract. He has a player option in 2026, but the 34-year-old wants to be a Warrior. Green is still the heart and soul of the franchise. They hope he avoids trouble and remains underpaid through the length of his new contract.
10. Trayce Jackson-Davis
The rookie is playing a role for the Dubs. He has put up 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 13.3 minutes per game so far. Nobody expected the second-round draft pick to be in the rotation, but he gives Golden State a lob threat and weapon to use off the bench.
Jackson-Davis signed a four-year deal worth just $7.6 million total. It is an absolute steal, especially if he continues to blossom into a larger role.
9. Moses Moody
The 21-year-old is making just $3.9 million this year and is under contract for $5.8 million next season. He becomes extension-eligible this summer and it will be interesting to see if the two sides can agree on a new contract.
Moody is averaging 8.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game. The 6’6 wing must grow into a larger role and could remain on a discount contract if Golden State can convince him to re-sign in the offseason.
8. Dario Saric
Saric has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, so he signed a one-year veteran minimum deal with the Dubs to rebuild his value. The 6’10 forward is averaging 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 18.0 minutes per game. Every team wants a stretch big man, and Saric should get a significant raise in free agency this summer.