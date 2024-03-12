Ranking Warriors contracts from bargain to nightmare
The Warriors need to take a serious look at their spending this summer.
By Tyler Watts
Time to improve
The Warriors currently have these players on cheap contracts, but they are not producing much. It is just too early to tell if they will turn into bargains or be moved off their books for other promising talents who need time to develop.
7. Lester Quinones
The Dubs converted Quinones' two-way contract into a standard deal at the end of February. The 6’5 wing has played 28 games with Golden State this season. He went undrafted in 2022 and has dominated the G League for the last two years. The 23-year-old becomes a restricted free agent this summer, and it will be interesting to see if the Warriors ink him to a fresh contract.
6. Gui Santos
Golden State used a second-round draft pick on Santos in 2022. They knew the 6’8 forward would be a project. The Warriors signed him to a three-year contract worth $5.1 million in the summer of 2023, and he has played just 142 total minutes so far.
The 21-year-old has spent most of his time in the G League and has not exactly dominated. His contract is non-guaranteed for the 2024-25 season. Do the Dubs bring him back? There is some question, and he is not the only player who could be on the chopping block this summer.