Ranking Warriors contracts from bargain to nightmare
The Warriors need to take a serious look at their spending this summer.
By Tyler Watts
Questionable value
5. Gary Payton II
Payton played a key role on their 2022 championship team and parlayed that into a three-year $26.1 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers in free agency. The Dubs wanted him back but did not want to match that offer because of the significant luxury tax penalties it would create. Things did go as planned in Portland, and the Warriors traded for him in February 2023.
Injuries continue to be problematic. He has played in just 28 of the team’s 62 games this season. 2022 remains the only year he has appeared in more than 30 contests. Payton has never played more than 17.6 minutes per game for a season and is getting just 15.5 each night in 2023-24.
He is making $8.7 million and has a $9.3 million player option for next season. The 31-year-old guard could opt in and may create a bit of a dilemma for the Dubs. Gary Payton II cannot live up to that contract if he only plays 30 games each year.
4. Kevon Looney
Looney’s minutes and production have dropped off massively this season. The 28-year-old should be in the middle of his prime, but he barely played ten minutes per game over his last 20 contests.
He is making $7.5 million this season and has $3 million of $8 million guaranteed for next season. Keeping him is not an easy decision. Looney is a valuable locker room presence and leader, but won’t provide $8 million of value on the court. Do the Dubs cut their losses and eat the $3 million to release him? Do not be surprised to see Looney on the trade block this summer.
Things continue to get worse for Golden State as the remaining three players are significantly overpaid.