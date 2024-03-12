Ranking Warriors contracts from bargain to nightmare
The Warriors need to take a serious look at their spending this summer.
By Tyler Watts
Overpaid
3. Klay Thompson
The Warriors offered Thompson an extension, but he turned down the two-year $48 million contract. The five-time All-Star is making $43.2 million this season. He is not producing at that level, but how much less will he have to take if he wants to stay in the Bay Area?
Klay is still an elite shooter, but there has been slippage on both ends of the floor. The 34-year-old is no longer an elite defender and is not scoring 20 every night. He can still contribute, but the Warriors need him to take a pay cut if he is going to be a lifer with Golden State.
2. Chris Paul
The Dubs dumped Jordan Poole’s contract and got the future Hall of Famer in return. There were questions about his fit next to Stephen Curry, but getting off Poole’s deal was a must. The Warriors have flexibility this summer now, even if things with Paul have not gone as planned.
The legend is averaging career lows in points, assists, rebounds, steals, and minutes per game with Golden State. Paul has a fully non-guaranteed $30 million contract for next season, and the Warriors likely part with the veteran after this season.
Those two deals are bad, but one contract stands out after a disastrous season for one of the Warriors’ wings.