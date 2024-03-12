Ranking Warriors contracts from bargain to nightmare
The Warriors need to take a serious look at their spending this summer.
By Tyler Watts
Nightmare
1. Andrew Wiggins
The 6’7 forward made his first All-Star appearance and was arguably the Warriors’ second-best player as they won the title in 2022. He was just entering his prime, and there was some hope the former number one overall pick would blossom into the team’s best player as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green declined.
The Warriors rewarded Wiggins with a four-year $109 million extension, which was viewed as a bargain when he signed it. The 29-year-old is in the first season of his new deal and the narrative has already shifted.
Wiggins has seen his production dip mightily this season. He played just 37 games last regular season but returned to form in the playoffs. The All-Star has reached a new low as he is averaging just 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 26.5 minutes per game. Wiggins has a negative-0.4 value over replacement player (VORP), which rates 529th in the NBA this season. Only 553 players have appeared in a game.
The Golden State Warriors would have to give up assets to dump Andrew Wiggins’ contract. Nobody saw that coming after his stellar season in 2022, but the franchise has work to do if they want to get back into contention.
Can they get more out of Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, and Wiggins? If not, it is time to make some trades and revamp their roster around Stephen Curry. Stay tuned to see how it all shakes out.