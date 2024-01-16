Golden State Warriors reportedly hesitant to trade young duo
If the Golden State Warriors are to add a significant piece before the February 8 trade deadline, there's a general assumption that they'll need to give up at least one of their young assets and future draft capital.
Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody remain two of the franchise's most valuable assets, having entered their third-year as 2021 lottery picks. The pair have each impressed for the Warriors this season, but inconsistent opportunity combined with the team's poor standing means their future on the team is still a source of speculation.
Kuminga has averaged a career-high 23.1 minutes this season and Moody a career-high 18, though the latter's spot in the rotation has been under threat when Golden State have been fully healthy.
According to The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, Golden State General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. still views Kuminga and Moody as part of the franchise's future and is subsequently hesitant to trade one or both of the young duo.
"I don’t think the Warriors have ruled out moving them, but my impression, at least currently, is that they aren’t actively including them in potential trade packages either. League sources believe new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. values both at a very high level and would love to hold onto them if he can."- Sam Vecenie on Kuminga and Moody
Kuminga recorded his 20th-straight game with at least 10 points on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies, with the 21-year-old having gone for 24, a career-high 28, and a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double over the Warriors' last three games.
The athletic two-way forward remains Golden State's most coveted young player, though the franchise's unwillingness to move him is understandable given many believe he still holds All-Star potential.
While Kuminga is set in the Warrior rotation, Moody's situation is a little murkier. The Arkansas product had three-straight DNP's across Christmas-New Year, before another injury to Gary Payton II reopened the door. Moody had back-to-back 21-point games but frustratingly suffered his own injury in the second of those outings against the New Orleans Pelicans.
While Dunleavy and the Warriors may wish to hold onto both young players, acquiring any big-name player, take Pascal Siakam for example, will almost certainly require sacrificing at least one of Kuminga or Moody.