Golden State Warriors roasted for 'pathetic' and 'inexcusable' first-half in blowout loss
A turbulent week has finished on a further sour note for the Golden State Warriors, with a lacklustre first-half leading to a blowout 133-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center on Sunday.
A new starting lineup featuring Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis were blown out in the opening minutes, allowing the Raptors an early double-digit advantage that was never truly threatened.
The Golden State Warriors hit a new low after finding themselves down 27 at half-time against the Toronto Raptors
Golden State were fortunate to be within eight after the opening period, having given up 24 points in the first 5:30 of the game. Their issues only grew in the second-quarter as Toronto repeatedly took advantage of mismatches and some insipid transition defense.
Klay Thompson was the only consistent source of offense for the Warriors with 14 points, while Stephen Curry produced one of the worst halves of his career. The two-time MVP wasn't immune to the criticism on social media, having failed to score a field-goal in the first-half and getting flat-out abused in post-ups against Toronto's talented assortment of wings and forwards.
Led by 26 points from the recently-acquired R.J. Barrett, the Raptors compiled 76 points by half-time to take a 27-point lead. The complete lack of Golden State effort led to a chorus of boos within Chase Center, only adding to the growing pressure upon the franchise.
After Steve Kerr removed Wiggins, Kuminga and Jackson-Davis in favor of Brandin Podziemski, Dario Saric and Kevon Looney to start the second-half, the Warriors found some life to briefly work themselves back into the contest.
Two Kuminga free-throws cut the deficit to nine with under a minute remaining in the period, only for the Raptors to finish on a 5-0 run that snuffed out much of the energy. The visitors extended their lead back over 20 early in the fourth-quarter, putting pay to any hopes of a miraculous comeback effort.
Curry returned briefly but was never able to get going, finishing the game without a three-point field-goal for the second time in the last month. The 35-year-old recorded nine points on 2-of-14 shooting in an uncharacteristically horrid performance from the franchise legend.
Thompson had 25 points on an efficient 10-of-15 shooting, proving one of only a few players that could hold their head high. Moses Moody took advantage of his reintroduction to the rotation, adding an equal season-high 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting including 4-of-6 from three-point range. Jackson-Davis had 16 points and 11 rebounds in another positive double-double outing for the 23-year-old rookie.
That trio failed to quieten an abysmal Warrior performance, particularly on the defensive end where the Raptors shot 58.5% from the floor including 45.5% from three-point range. Barrett had 37 points, six rebounds and six assists, while former Golden State big man Chris Boucher was the latest role player to dominate the Warriors with 17 points and nine rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench.
Golden State will have a few days to think about their latest horror outing before concluding their home-stand against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.