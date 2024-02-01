Golden State Warriors' rookie makes intriguing comparison with veteran teammate
Brandin Podziemski has surprised everyone with his impact for the Golden State Warriors this season, with the talented rookie rewarded for his impressive play with a spot in the upcoming Rising Star Game at All-Star weekend.
The 20-year-old continues to play a significant role for head coach Steve Kerr, particularly in the ongoing absence of regular rotation players Chris Paul, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II.
Although they may play different positions, Brandin Podziemski seems to be modelling his game on veteran Golden State Warriors' teammate Draymond Green
Podziemski has averaged nearly 25 minutes in his rookie year, including 29 minutes per game over the last 15 outings. Part of that came in the absence of Draymond Green, with the young guard reportedly seeing comparisons between himself and his veteran teammate.
According to NBC Sports' Natalie Esquire, Podziemski labelled himself a "mini version of Draymond" given the pair's ability to connect lineups and impact the game in a multitude of ways.
Golden State superstar Stephen Curry was asked about the comparison after Tuesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, stating that he'd let Podziemski and Green figure it out while wearing a cheeky grin on his face.
Green responded himself on Wednesday during an episode of his podcast, acknowledging where Podziemski would have seen the similarities while appreciating the respect it shows of his own game.
"I get it. I understand exactly what he's saying. Somebody that's going to do the little things. Someone who's going to do the dirty work. Somebody who reads and sees the game for what it is."- Draymond Green
Although there may be similarities between the two, their versatility on both ends makes them more than capable of playing together. Golden State hold a 13.4 net rating in 140 minutes with Podziemski and Green on the floor together this season, which ranks second on the team for any 2-player combination that's seen at least 110 minutes.
Podziemski and Green's combination with Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga has also worked effectively, with the five having started in the 119-107 win over Philadelphia. The Warriors hold a 40 net rating in 40 minutes with that unit together, which is easily the best of any lineup to have played at least 15 minutes this season.
With Green having racked up four NBA championships, four All-Star appearances, and a former Defensive Player of the Year award, Warrior fans will be ecstatic if Podziemski can achieve even half of what his veteran teammate has over a decorated career.