Golden State Warriors' rookies controversially placed in final NBA Rookie Ladder
Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis have been two of the major positives in the Golden State Warriors season as the franchise still eyes a playoff spot with two regular season games to play.
While some of the Warriors veteran players have underperformed at times this season, Podziemski and Jackson-Davis have delivered far more than expected after they were taken with the 19th and 57th overall picks respectively in last year's NBA Draft.
Golden State Warriors' guard Brandin Podziemski has been controversially left off another All-Rookie First-Team prediction
After averaging nearly 27 minutes and making 28 starts in his rookie season, Podziemski lays strong claims to All-Rookie First Team honors. However, just as was the case in Bleacher Report's recent predictions, Podziemski has again narrowly missed out according to NBA.com's Rookie Ladder.
While Brandin Miller, Chet Holmgren and overwhelming Rookie of the Year favorite Victor Wembanyama makes for a set frontcourt, there's plenty to debate over the remaining spots.
Whereas Bleacher Report's Dan Favale has Jaime Jacquez Jr. and Cason Wallace rounding out the First Team, NBA.com's Steve Aschburner has Jacquez and Rockets' guard Amen Thompson in the final two positions.
That leaves Podziemski as an obvious absentee, with the 21-year-old finishing sixth in the Rookie Ladder. As highlighted by PodzMuse on Twitter/X, there's a significant and compelling case to be made for Podziemski over any other rookie guard.
The Santa Clara product is second in total plus-minus among rookies, third in rebounding, fourth in three-point percentage, fourth in assists per game and first in assist-to-turnover ratio, not to mention he leads the entire league (not just rookies) in total charges drawn. Podziemski is looking to become the first Golden State player to earn All-Rookie First Team since Eric Paschall in 2020.
Meanwhile, after landing Golden State's starting center job in recent weeks, Jackson-Davis has finished tenth on the final Rookie Ladder. That in itself could be considered controversial given Wallace, who is a predicted All-Rookie First Team selection elsewhere, has been left off the top 10 altogether.
Jackson-Davis has averaged 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 16.5 minutes per game, with the 24-year-old exploding into an impactful presence on both ends of the floor. Both he and Podziemski will continue to hold significant roles as the Warriors look to secure a playoff spot through the Play-In Tournament next week.