Golden State Warriors' star a glaring omission from 41-man Olympic squad
USA Basketball has announced an initial 41-man squad for this year's Paris Olympics, with the roster to be cut to 12 by the time the Games roll around in late July. One name not on the list is Golden State Warriors' veteran Draymond Green, despite the 33-year-old having previously registered interest.
Green's absence is a minor detail in a star-studded group looking to avenge last year's World Cup campaign that failed to yield even a Bronze Medal. The squad is headed by LeBron James, former Warrior Kevin Durant, and Golden State superstar Stephen Curry.
Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green will miss the opportunity to win three-straight Olympic Gold Medals for Team USA
Green helped Team USA win Gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics and again at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Unlike Durant who was also part of both Gold Medal winning teams, Green will not have the opportunity to win a third-straight in Paris.
Green's season with the Warriors has been heavily interrupted, having been suspended on two separate occasions. His latest was an indefinite suspension that lasted 16 games before the four-time All-Star made his return in Golden State's last game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
It's not yet clear how much of an impact Green's recent suspensions had on his non-selection, or if he removed himself from the process of his own accord. Team USA will again be led by Warrior head coach Steve Kerr.
While Curry is expected to end a decade-long hiatus from the national team and make his first Olympic appearance, fellow Golden State veteran Chris Paul is also part of the 41-man squad. The 38-year-old hasn't played for Team USA since the 2012 Olympics.
Unsurprisingly, Klay Thompson was also left out of the squad, only adding fuel to the idea that he could play for The Bahamas at the Olympics despite winning Gold for Team USA in 2016.
NBA Insider Marc Stein raised the potential of Thompson playing for The Bahamas back in August, though the 33-year-old would need clearance from FIBA as Eric Gordon did prior to last year's World Cup.
The Olympics is sure to be the farthest thing from the minds of Curry, Paul, Green, Thompson, Kerr and company as the Warriors continue to try and deal with the devastating loss of assistant coach Dejan Milojević.