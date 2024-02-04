5 Things the Warriors must do before the trade deadline
The Warriors should try to accomplish these things before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
By Tyler Watts
2. Trade Chris Paul
The Dubs have several crucial decisions to make before the Feb. 8 trade deadline, and one of the toughest is what they do with CP3. The future Hall of Famer has struggled this season and is currently out with a hand injury. Paul will not return before the deadline, so whatever team acquires him will be taking a leap of faith that he can return to form.
The 12-time All-Star is making $30.8 million this season, and he is under contract for $30 million next season. None of his 2024-25 salary is guaranteed, so teams could acquire him as an expiring deal that will come off their books this summer.
The Warriors will be over the second tax apron next season, so now is the time to make moves. Trading Chris Paul for anyone on a multiple-year contract will limit their future options. Getting a difference-maker would be well worth it, but can Mike Dunleavy Jr. find the right deal?
Hopefully, Paul’s significant salary will catch the eye of some teams, and the Warriors can flip him for a crucial rotation piece. Trading CP3 or Wiggins could free up some future space, but it only makes sense to part with those players in a blockbuster deal for a top guy.