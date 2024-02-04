5 Things the Warriors must do before the trade deadline
The Warriors should try to accomplish these things before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
By Tyler Watts
1. Target another star
The Warriors have been adamant about staying in title contention. It is why they re-signed Draymond Green and traded Jordan Poole for Chris Paul. The Dubs are willing to pay a massive tax bill and suffer the penalties of the second tax apron if it means competing for another championship.
Golden State needs another go-to scorer and to improve their defense. They won't find that option in the same player without chasing another All-Star. The Warriors need someone capable of dropping 20 every night and playing lockdown defense. Only the best players in the world can do both. Stars are not cheap, but the Warriors have assets to trade if the right move comes along.
General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is in a difficult position. He must improve the Warriors roster around Stephen Curry before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Golden State wants to compete for championships, but that feels incredibly far away at this moment. Can they improve enough to get back to the playoffs and make a deep run? It will take multiple moves and likely sending out key members of their 2022 title run. Are the Warriors willing to make those moves?
The Golden State Warriors are a team to watch as the trade deadline approaches. Stay tuned to see what moves they make and how much it improves their roster.