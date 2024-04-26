5 trades the Golden State Warriors should make to save their dynasty
The Warriors must explore trades if they want to return to title contention.
By Tyler Watts
4. Dubs get Ice Trae
The Hawks crashed out in the Play-In Tournament and changes must be made. They finished ten games under .500 and have been progressively worse since making the conference finals in 2021. Their trade for Dejounte Murray has not worked, and Atlanta must split up their star backcourt.
The Warriors' need for ball-handling and offensive punch was evident this season. They finished eighth in offensive rating but did not have the same firepower. Adding another shooter and playmaker could help bring back their elite offense.
This move comes down to Young’s willingness to change his game. The 25-year-old is one of the league’s best scorers and creators. Would he adapt to the Warriors system? Ice Trae must move more without the ball and would have to be willing to set screens and cut. Young would not dominate the ball in the Bay Area. He could become more lethal or the experiment may blow up in their faces.
Head coach Steve Kerr helped Stephen Curry take his game to another level. Could he do the same for Trae Young? Do not rule it out, but the Warriors may prefer to acquire the other half of Atlanta’s backcourt duo. He will come cheaper and creates a bit more financial breathing room for the Dubs.