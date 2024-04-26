5 trades the Golden State Warriors should make to save their dynasty
The Warriors must explore trades if they want to return to title contention.
By Tyler Watts
2. Warriors take a massive swing on Markkanen
The Jazz reportedly had no interest in moving their star before the deadline, but things could change this summer. Lauri Markkanen is entering the final year of his contract and is extension-eligible. If he declines a fresh deal, the heat could be on Utah to trade him before he reaches unrestricted free agency.
Markkanen has blossomed into an elite scorer and shooter. He will likely ask for a max contract in free agency, which would have massive implications for the Warriors. Is Golden State willing to spend to get back into contention? Utah is not eager to trade Markkanen, but here is the Warriors' best offer.
The Jazz desperately need wings. Do they think Wiggins will bounce back to his 2022 form or his struggles continue? They also land Moses Moody to assist in their rebuild. He could become the 3-and-D wing they covet, and Utah has more minutes to offer.
Jazz president Danny Ainge will attempt to extract every bit of value from Golden State. Two first-round picks plus four swaps is a massive price, but Markkanen is an All-Star in his prime. This move may not work out, but it certainly gives the Warriors more talent.
Could the Dubs pull off a dream trade and bring the best player of this generation to the Bay Area to team up with Stephen Curry?