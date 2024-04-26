5 trades the Golden State Warriors should make to save their dynasty
The Warriors must explore trades if they want to return to title contention.
By Tyler Watts
1. Impossible blockbuster lands LeBron
Golden State tried to land LeBron James before the deadline, but it did not happen. Do not be surprised to hear about another attempt this summer. King James has respect and admiration for Stephen Curry. The two battled in the NBA Finals for years and will be teammates this summer in the Olympics. Does that spark a desire for LeBron to come to the Bay Area?
James calls the shots. If he wants to be traded, the Lakers will have zero choice. They would want a significant haul, but LeBron would likely limit his market to just one team. Still, Golden State would be forced give up two first-round picks to get one of the best of every lace them up.
Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson feels like the foundation of a title contender. It is an extremely old core, but one ready to win. The Dubs would keep their young talent in this deal. Even if their best players decline slightly, the youngsters may be able to keep them in the running.
The Golden State Warriors need to make a blockbuster trade this summer if they want to return to title contention. It won’t be easy as they have just two first-round draft picks to offer. Expect their front office to get creative and stay tuned to see how it all shakes out.