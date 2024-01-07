6 Under-the-radar trade targets for Warriors before the deadline
The Warriors should attempt to acquire these not-heavily rumored targets before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors are scuffling. They have lost four of their last six games and sit one game under .500 after 35 contests. The Dubs are on the verge of missing the Play-In Tournament, despite Stephen Curry still playing like one of the best ballers in the world. To keep the dynasty alive, the Warriors need to make a trade before the Feb. 8 deadline.
Draymond Green’s suspensions have not helped. He is back with the team and getting their defensive anchor in the lineup is crucial. Green alone cannot right the Warriors. They need Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney to return to form or shake things up. The absence of Chris Paul with a broken hand puts even more pressure on Golden State.
The Dubs have been linked to several trade targets, but what if they go after players not heavily involved in the rumors. Golden State believes Curry, Green, and Klay Thompson are still a championship foundation. They just need the right role players around them, and these under-the-radar options could help the Warriors get back to the playoffs and make a deep run.
6. P.J. Tucker
Head coach Steve Kerr wants to play his veterans. Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Moses Moody have earned shots in the rotation, but Kerr leans on his established players in crucial moments. It has led to reports of Kuminga losing faith in the coach (subscription required) and plenty of struggles this season.
If the Dubs want to keep winning with Stephen Curry, they may have to replace some of their young talent with veterans. Tucker has fallen out of the Clippers rotation and figures to be available. The 38-year-old forward has been a key defender on five different playoff teams and helped the Bucks win the championship in 2021.
Tucker could fill in for Draymond Green and plug the Warriors' leaky defense. Golden State is 20th in defensive rating and could use another versatile option, especially if they plan on going small in the playoffs.