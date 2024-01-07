6 Under-the-radar trade targets for Warriors before the deadline
The Warriors should attempt to acquire these not-heavily rumored targets before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
By Tyler Watts
5. Matisse Thybulle
The Blazers matched a three-year $33.0 million contract to keep Thybulle in restricted free agency. They did not want to see the 6’5 wing leave for zero return, but Portland is in the early stages of a rebuild. The 27-year-old is coming off the bench and playing just 23.8 minutes per game. It could be time for the Blazers to move on and see what they can get in return.
Thybulle made two All-Defensive teams in just four NBA seasons and could be just the piece that solves the Warriors' defensive woes. Klay Thompson has slipped on the defensive end, and Andrew Wiggins has been worse than a replacement-level player this season. The Dubs need an on-ball stopper, and Thybulle can certainly deliver.
The 26-year-old has a questionable offense game, but he is taking 4.0 3-point attempts each night this season and making 38.6 percent of those tries. Thybulle shot 36.5 percent from long range last season and could blossom into an elite 3-and-D wing in the right situation.
He would need the trust and belief of head coach Steve Kerr. Matisse Thybulle is not exactly a veteran, but he could be the perfect fit for this aging roster in the Bay Area. If he can sink open looks and provide high-level defense, it would give the Warriors a massive lift.