6 Under-the-radar trade targets for Warriors before the deadline
The Warriors should attempt to acquire these not-heavily rumored targets before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
By Tyler Watts
4. Kelly Olynyk
The Jazz are in the middle of a rebuild and figure to put Olynyk on the trade block. The 6’11 big man is on a $12.1 million expiring contract and coming off the bench. Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler figure to be Utah’s frontcourt duo of the future, and the 32-year-old Olynyk will be past his prime by the time the Jazz are ready to jump back into contention.
Olynyk would be the tallest player on the Warriors. He brings a ton of versatility too. The 6’11 big man has played the four and the five. He is a career 36.9 percent 3-point shooter, who is currently making north of 40 percent from long range. Olynyk is dishing out 4.7 assists per game and could be the perfect fit in the Warriors free-flowing attack.
He could act as an offensive hub like Draymond Green but offer floor spacing like Dario Saric. The 32-year-old is in his 11th NBA season and would be another veteran for Kerr to use in his rotations.
The Golden State Warriors can likely buy Kelly Olynyk on the cheap to plug a hole. It gives them someone to turn to if Draymond Green misses more time and a versatile option in the playoffs as Kerr will search for matchups.