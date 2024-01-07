6 Under-the-radar trade targets for Warriors before the deadline
The Warriors should attempt to acquire these not-heavily rumored targets before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
By Tyler Watts
3. Dorian Finney-Smith
Every contender wants another trusted 3-and-D wing, and the Nets could have multiple options available. Brooklyn is struggling and has a glut of talent at the position. Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson are the team’s preferred options, which could put Finney-Smith on the trade block with Royce O’Neale. Doe-Doe has been mentioned in rumors, but not linked to the Warriors.
The 30-year-old helped the Mavericks reach the conference finals in 2022 where they lost to Golden State. He is a hard worker and versatile defender, who continues to improve. Finney-Smith is shooting 40.6 percent from 3-point range this season after shooting north of 39 percent during his final two seasons in Dallas.
Warriors fans can question how much better Finney-Smith is than Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, but it comes down to how much head coach Steve Kerr trusts and uses the player. If he is willing to give Doe-Doe significant run to sure up the team’s defense, he offers significantly more to Golden State.
The Golden State Warriors have depth and talent, but they need to maximize it. A shakeup trade could be just what the doctor ordered. It may get more out of their current players and give them another crucial piece. The Dubs could also shop for a bigger name in hopes of remaking their core.