6 Under-the-radar trade targets for Warriors before the deadline
The Warriors should attempt to acquire these not-heavily rumored targets before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
By Tyler Watts
2. Jerami Grant
Grant signed a five-year $160 million extension to stay with the Blazers during the summer. The deal was viewed as an overpay at the time, but giving a key role $32 million per season may not look that bad as the cap continues to rise. Portland is rebuilding and figures to make Grant available. He is not drawing a ton of buzz but could be a near-perfect fit in the Bay Area.
The 6’7 forward can play whatever role his team needs. Grant can drop 20 points per game, sink open shots, guard multiple positions, be a secondary creator, and match up against the opposition’s best scorer. Grant could fill several roles in Golden State and adapt to the needed situation.
He was strictly a role player on the Nuggets during their 2020 run to the conference finals. Grant has expanded into a second-leading scorer in recent years and could be the perfect Andrew Wiggins replacement. Grant will play stout defense while getting buckets if the Warriors are struggling on offense.
The Golden State Warriors could offer a combination of young talent and draft capital to interest the Blazers. Portland is multiple years away from contending and would be into swapping the soon-to-be 30-year-old for assets more on their timeline.