6 Under-the-radar trade targets for Warriors before the deadline
The Warriors should attempt to acquire these not-heavily rumored targets before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
By Tyler Watts
1. Bojan Bogdanovic
The Pistons are currently the worst team in the NBA, but they have shown zero interest in trading Bogdanovic (subscription required). Detroit wants to buy after their record-breaking losing streak. Bogdanovic is under contract for next season, but trading the 34-year-old now should maximize the Pistons' return.
Bogdanovic is a career 39.4 percent 3-point shooter who can score 20 points per game and operate as a secondary playmaker. His defense has slipped with age, but the veteran would give the Dubs another elite shooter. Defending the Warriors' small-ball look with Bogdanovic would be nearly impossible, especially if Draymond and Klay step up when the games matter most.
It would likely take a significant haul to get the Pistons to move Bojan Bogdanovic. The Dubs would need him to play stout defense, which he did in the 2022 playoffs for the Jazz. Can the 34-year-old get back there? It is difficult to say without seeing it.
The Golden State Warriors must make a move before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Will they pull off a blockbuster or just add a role player whom head coach Steve Kerr trusts? The Dubs have several difficult decisions ahead, so stay tuned for all the latest.