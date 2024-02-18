4 Warriors who are underperforming, 3 exceeding expectations at the All-Star break
These Warriors are over or underperforming at the All-Star break.
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors were arguably the most disappointing team in the NBA before winning eight of their last ten to head into the All-Star break. Stephen Curry continues to produce monster numbers, but the Dubs simply have not been good enough around him this season. Is their recent play a trend of things to come or just a hot stretch in a disappointing year?
Golden State was quiet at the deadline. They believe in this team when healthy and think a run is possible after the break. The Warriors are five games behind the sixth-seeded Pelicans for the final guaranteed playoff spot, but 2.5 up on the Jazz for 11th. They will likely be in the Play-In Tournament. Can the Dubs get to the playoffs and win multiple series? It won’t be easy.
Several players have struggled this season and some of their young talent has taken a step forward. The All-Star break feels like the perfect time to take a look at who is standing out and struggling for the Dubs.
Underperforming: Moses Moody
Some will question Moody’s inclusion on this list. He is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, steals, blocks, and minutes per game, but the former lottery pick has not broken out. He is still only 21 years old, but playing just 17.3 minutes per game in his third NBA season.
Moody is behind Jonathan Kuminga, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins in the Dubs wing rotation. Head coach Steve Kerr is trusting his young talent more as the season progresses, but Moody averaged just 13.0 minutes a night over his last five games played. He had two DNP’s during that stretch. His 3-point percentage is down, and Moody has done little to earn more run.
The Golden State Warriors’ core is aging, and the franchise needs its young talent to step up. Some of them are, but Moses Moody requires more time and development to handle a consistent role with starter’s minutes.