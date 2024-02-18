4 Warriors who are underperforming, 3 exceeding expectations at the All-Star break
These Warriors are over or underperforming at the All-Star break.
By Tyler Watts
Underperforming: Kevin Looney
Looney had been a key role player for the Warriors for seven years, including spending the last two as a starter before this season. He was part of three championship teams and has drawn the praise from coach Steve Kerr. Looney may not produce monster numbers or be in the running for awards, but he has been a crucial piece of their dynasty.
His playing time and production have dipped significantly this year. Looney is averaging just 4.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 18.1 minutes per game. He played nearly 24 a night last season and even stretched to 25 in the playoffs. Over the Warriors’ last 22 games, he is down under 14 minutes per contest.
Looney struggled with injuries early in his career, but he has been healthy over the last three years. The 6’9 big man’s play has just slipped. Golden State’s defense is down with him on the floor, and his limited offensive skill set makes Looney difficult to play. The 27-year-old should just be entering his prime, but things have gone south this season.
Kevon Looney has played more than 15 minutes just twice in the last 13 games. He remains in the rotation, but things continue to trend down. Do not be surprised to see his minutes disappear in the playoffs, especially if his play does not trend upward.