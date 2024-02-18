4 Warriors who are underperforming, 3 exceeding expectations at the All-Star break
By Tyler Watts
Exceeding expectations: Draymond Green
Things have not always gone as planned for Green this season, but he is proving his worth to the Dubs. He has only played in 29 games and been suspended twice, but the Warriors are significantly better with him on the floor. Green’s playmaking and defense have spearheaded their recent run and the best could be yet to come.
The 33-year-old is averaging 9.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 26.9 minutes per game. He is shooting 51.0 percent from the field, a career-high 42.1 percent on his 3-point attempts, and 76.1 percent from the foul line. Green is making defenses pay for leaving him wide open and continues to create shots for others.
The Warriors need the four-time All-Star to play hard but control himself. Another violent act could result in a season-ending suspension. If Green can keep his emotions in check, the Dubs could quickly become a problem, especially as their young talent emerges.
The Golden State Warriors need their Big 3 playing well if they are going to make a deep playoff run. They have two of the three on track, and the third could be coming around after a monster performance just before the All-Star break.