4 Warriors who are underperforming, 3 exceeding expectations at the All-Star break
These Warriors are over or underperforming at the All-Star break.
By Tyler Watts
Underperforming: Klay Thompson
Thompson continues to be productive, but his play has slipped on both ends of the floor. He is averaging his lowest point total since 2013 and has the worst 3-point percentage of his career. On defense, Thompson is no longer a lockdown option. His 0.056 win shares per 48 minutes is his worst since his rookie season.
Klay is 34 years old and missed two seasons with significant injuries. Many players never got back on the floor after a torn Achilles. Thompson had an ACL tear the year before and still averaged over 20 points per game for two seasons. He helped the Warriors win four championships, including their 2022 title after Thompson’s back-to-back missed seasons.
The 6’6 wing is still averaging 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 30.6 minutes per game. His percentages are down, but Thompson has sunk 37.3 percent on his 3-point attempts. He remains a productive player, even if he is no longer a star.
The Golden State Warriors have a massive decision to make on extending Klay Thompson this summer. There is mutual interest in remaining with the franchise, but can the two sides work out a deal? Thompson must take a pay cut, and the franchise has to do what makes sense for them to stay in contention.