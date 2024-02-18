4 Warriors who are underperforming, 3 exceeding expectations at the All-Star break
By Tyler Watts
Underperforming: Andrew Wiggins
Wiggins has been arguably the most disappointing player in the NBA this season, and it won’t be undone with a couple of strong weeks of play. He is tied for the tenth-worst VORP in the league at negative-0.6. His play slipped on both ends of the floor and has Golden State wondering what to expect for the remainder of his contract, which lasts until 2026 at the earliest.
Wiggins played better over the final six games before the All-Star break. He averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 steals in 27.4 minutes per game and shot 52.2 percent from the field and 3-point range. Those percentages won’t stick, but Wiggins being more productive is a must if the Dubs plan on making a postseason run.
Can the Warriors count on him? It is a true unknown. Wiggins averaged 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.4 steals in 27.1 minutes per game through the first 42. He was a crucial defender in the Dubs' 2022 title run and even there his play has been worse. The 28-year-old should be in the middle of his prime, but he has been a disappointment this season.
The Golden State Warriors need better play from all of their underperforming talents, but Wiggins and Klay Thompson are the two most important. Can they turn their season around as the Dubs make a run? It will be fascinating to watch, so please stay tuned.