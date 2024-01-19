4 Warriors who are underperforming, 3 exceeding expectations at midseason
The Warriors are struggling as these players are not meeting expectations.
By Tyler Watts
Exceeding expectations: Dario Saric
Nobody knew what to expect from Dario Saric this season. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign recovering from a torn ACL and was in and out of the rotation last year. The Suns traded him to Oklahoma City at the deadline where he showed flashes but did not have a consistent role.
Saric has exceeded all expectations in the Bay Area as he averaged 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 20.9 minutes per game. He has played in every contest and is shooting 48.0 percent from the field, 39.6 percent on his threes, and 85.0 percent from the foul line.
Dario Saric is second on the Warriors in value over replacement player (VORP) behind only Stephen Curry. The 29-year-old quickly earned head coach Steve Kerr’s trust and his floor spacing has been crucial for their attack. Saric has been a four for the majority of his career, but Kerr is playing him exclusively at center. The results have been outstanding.
The 6’10 big man has started the last three contests and has played over 28 minutes per game. It is a small sample, but the Golden State Warriors love the idea of having a stretch five on the floor who can make a few plays. Saric is just getting settled with the team, and the best is still yet to come from the 29-year-old.