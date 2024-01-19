4 Warriors who are underperforming, 3 exceeding expectations at midseason
The Warriors are struggling as these players are not meeting expectations.
By Tyler Watts
Underperforming: Klay Thompson
Thompson is slowly turning it on, but his overall performance in the first half of the regular season has been disappointing. He shot just 32.9 percent from 3-point range in his first 12 games and was scoring under 14 points per game. Since Nov. 18, Klay is making north over 40 percent of his threes and averaging 18.8 points, but he is still not the same guy fans remember from their four title teams.
The five-time All-Star’s defense has slipped mightily. The Warriors' 121 defensive rating with him on the floor is by far the worst of his career. Thompson is 33 years old and missed two years with back-to-back major injuries. The miles may be catching up with him.
Klay is still an elite shooter capable of dropping 30 on any given night. Golden State needs his defense to improve, especially with Stephen Curry’s limitations and Andrew Wiggins' struggles. They are currently 25th in defensive rating and have issues getting stops every night.
The Warriors hope Klay Thompson’s play continues to improve. He is in the final year of his contract, and the franchise has a crucial decision to make about his future in the months ahead. The two sides could not agree on an extension and may struggle to work out a new deal in free agency.