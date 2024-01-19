4 Warriors who are underperforming, 3 exceeding expectations at midseason
The Warriors are struggling as these players are not meeting expectations.
By Tyler Watts
Underperforming: Draymond Green
Green has been arguably the most disappointing Warrior this season. The “heart and soul” of the dynasty has played in just 16 of their first 40 games and missed 21 of those contests because of suspension. Fresh off signing a four-year $100 million extension in the offseason, there are serious questions about where his career goes from here.
When on the floor, Green has played well. He is shooting a career-high 44.2 percent from 3-point range and averaging 9.5 points per game, which is his most since 2018. The 33-year-old has played just 25.1 minutes each night, his lowest since 2014, but it is down mostly because of being ejected twice after a total of 19 minutes on the floor.
The Warriors need Green to anchor their defense and provide energy. The four-time All-Star can still be a difference-maker, but he must tone things down. He cannot afford another suspension and must continue to produce whenever he is on the floor.
It is finally time for the Golden State Warriors to move on from Draymond Green? They cannot afford to pay him $100 million if he is going to miss more games than he plays. Green is on thin ice and is someone to watch closely for the remainder of the season.