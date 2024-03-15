5 Unpopular trades Warriors should explore this summer
The Warriors must make some unpopular moves this offseason to accomplish their goals.
By Tyler Watts
2. Salary dump Andrew Wiggins
Wiggins has been arguably the most disappointing player in the NBA this season. He was an All-Star in 2022 and the second-best player on the Dubs’ title squad. The 27-year-old was just entering his prime and signed a four-year contract with the Warriors. He played just 37 games last season and has seen his production drop off mightily in the first year of his new deal.
Wiggins is averaging just 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 26.8 minutes per game. The scoring and playing time are the lowest of his career. His production has picked up a bit, but he is still tied for the 27th-worst value over replacement player (VORP) in the NBA season.
With two years plus a player option at more than $26 million each season left on his contract, the Warriors have a difficult decision to make. They explored his market before the trade deadline, but could not find a deal. Golden State may have to attach a draft pick or two if they want to dump the 29-year-old wing.
Getting Andrew Wiggins’ contract off their books is one of the fastest ways for the Warriors to dodge the luxury tax. It will be painful selling low on a key piece of their 2022 championship squad, but the Dubs cannot have his contract on their books for three more years unless his production significantly improves.