Golden State Warriors provide major update on three key players ahead of Brooklyn matchup
The Golden State Warriors have received mixed news on the injury front, with the team preparing for the third of their five-game road-trip against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Monday.
After an overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks that included significant minutes for two-way contracted guard Lester Quinones and young Brazilian forward Gui Santos, the Warriors desperately need some reinforcements to face a Nets team that's won three of their past four games.
Moses Moody will return from injury, but it's less positive news for Andrew Wiggins ahead of the Golden State Warriors meeting with the Brooklyn Nets
On the positive side, third-year wing Moses Moody is off the injury report and available after recovering from a calf-strain. The 21-year-old sustained the injury in the fourth-quarter of Golden State's blowout loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on January 10, with the franchise going 4-5 in Moody's nine-game absence.
Veteran Dario Saric is also probable to return after missing the last two games through illness. The Croatian has averaged over 20 minutes per game this season, putting up 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 48.1% shooting and 41.2% from three-point range.
While Moody and Saric may both be back in the Golden State lineup, starting small-forward Andrew Wiggins is doubtful after suffering a left ankle injury against the Hawks on Saturday. The Canadian missed the entire second-half and overtime, with Trae Young proving critical in Atlanta's 141-134 win after being well-held by Wiggins in the first-half.
Veteran point-guard Chris Paul will miss his 12th-straight game after surgery on a fractured hand, while Gary Payton II will his 14th consecutive outing due to a left hamstring strain.
The Warriors and Nets met back on December 16 at Chase Center, with the home side hanging on to a four-point victory after leading 70-54 at half-time. Stephen Curry went for 37 points on 14-of-22 shooting, yet Cam Thomas was the game's leading scorer with 41 points on 15-of-24 shooting.
Despite holding a 20-28 record on the season, Brooklyn have found some form in winning three of their past four games including a last start victory over the 76ers in Philadelphia on Saturday. They have a lengthy injury history of their own, with regular rotation players Ben Simmons, Dorian Finney-Smith and Day'Ron Sharpe all confirmed outs.
While Monday's matchup is likely to be far from a walk in the park, it presents as the sort of game the Warriors simply need to win should they still wish to re-enter the playoff picture in the Western Conference.