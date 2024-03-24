Golden State Warriors on verge of major embarrassment failing turn around
For weeks the Golden State Warriors have been glued to the ninth or tenth-seed in the Western Conference, desperately attempting to find a path up above their rivals in the standings.
If worst came to worst, it was assumed the Warriors would at least make the Play-In Tournament, even if they needed two victories to eventually make the playoffs. Now, their hold on the tenth-seed is becoming immensely delicate with just 13 games remaining in their season.
The Golden State Warriors are edging closer to further embarrassment as the Houston Rockets close in on the tenth-seed in the West
Golden State's season added further disappointment in another poor home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, pushing the franchise to a 3-5 record over their last eight games.
Their fortunes then took another hit on Saturday after the Houston Rockets belted the Utah Jazz in a 147-119 victory at Toyoto Center. Despite a potentially season-ending injury to rising center Alperun Sengun, the Rockets have reeled off eight straight wins to surge back into the Play-In race.
Houston now sit just 1.5 games behind Golden State for the tenth-seed, placing a serious threat on what once appeared like a certain top ten standing. Make no mistake, failing to even make the Play-In Tournament would be nothing short of a disaster and an embarrassment.
From a fan perspective though, would it be better for the Warriors to actually miss out on the Play-In Tournament altogether? If it proves the catalyst for significant change in the offseason, then perhaps it would be better for the long-term outcome.
It's unlikely Golden State would do any damage from tenth anyway -- a position that would require them to win two Play-In games on the road. The Lakers are 1.5 games ahead of them in ninth, while a place in the top eight now looks practically unattainable.
The Rockets have a more difficult remaining schedule, including two games against the Dallas Mavericks who are still seeking to confirm their spot in the top eight and potentially the top six.
The Warriors also have two games against the Mavericks, but their fate, and that of the Rockets, is likely to be heavily impacted by the result of their meeting in Houston on April 4.