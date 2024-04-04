Golden State Warriors' veteran salivating at thought of ending rival's season
The Golden State Warriors will have an opportunity to all but confirm a Play-In Tournament spot when they visit Houston to face the Rockets at Toyota Center on Thursday.
After a hard-fought 104-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, and the Rockets loss in Minnesota, the Warriors have a comfortable three-game advantage over Houston for the Western Conference's tenth-seed.
Golden State Warriors' veteran Draymond Green is salivating at the thought of practically ending the Houston Rockets season on Thursday
Golden State have already won both matchups against Houston from earlier in the season, meaning they already hold the season series which effectively puts them four games ahead in the standings.
After a pair of defensive masterclasses that's helped push the Warriors to a five-game winning-streak, veteran Draymond Green addressed his desire to end the Rockets season on Thursday.
"They have lost a couple in a row. Three games behind with seven games left and you're losing the tiebreaker so four games behind in a sense with seven to go. If my math serves me correctly, tomorrow will be an opportunity to end their season, their playoff hopes."- Draymond Green
Houston had surged back into the Play-In race thanks to 11-straight victories, not that it worried Green who stated, "I don't give a damn about the Rockets" after Golden State's last loss to Minnesota on March 24.
Injured Rockets' forward Tari Eason added to the back-and-forth with a provocative Instagram story last week, but the 22-year-old may be now eating his words following two-straight losses to the Mavericks and Timberwolves.
Jonathan Kuminga remains questionable for Thursday's game but is expected to return according to head coach Steve Kerr, while Gary Payton II is probable for the matchup due to ankle soreness.
Eason will be out for the remainder of the season, with Alperun Sengun likely to be in the same boat after the rising young center sustained a severe ankle sprain against the Sacramento Kings on March 10.