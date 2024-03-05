Good news continues for Golden State Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors have largely underperformed this season, often leading to pressure on head coach Steve Kerr who had been out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.
Kerr and the Warriors have found their identity over the past month though, bringing renewed optimism to the franchise despite remaining 10th in the Western Conference. The 58-year-old was rewarded with a new two-year, $35 million contract late last month, with the news only getting better for Kerr since.
Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr has been awarded the NBA's Western Conference Coach of the Month in February
Kerr was announced as the Western Conference Coach of the Month on Monday, joining another long-time head coach in Erik Spoelstra who was given the honor in the East. Per Warriors PR, it's Kerr's eighth Coach of the Month accolade, six more than any other head coach in franchise history.
Despite winning the NBA championship in 2022, it's Kerr's first Coach of the Month award since January 2019. It's also just his second since December 2017 in spite of the fact he and Golden State have won three titles since that point.
The Warriors finished February with an 11-3 record, claiming two more wins that any other team in the league. They also played one more game than any other team, including four more than the Boston Celtics who finished the month with a 9-1 record.
The Celtics also finished February with easily the best net rating in the league, while the Warriors ranked third behind the Minnesota Timberwolves. Golden State were seventh in offensive rating and fifth in defensive rating.
Despite being a four-time championship-winning coach and being listed as one of the top 15 coaches in NBA history, Kerr has won just one Coach of the Year award in 2016 after Golden State went 73-9 during the regular season.
Kerr and the Warriors still have plenty of work to do to simply make the playoffs. Should they reach that stage, it would be the eighth time the franchise has made the postseason in Kerr's 10 years as head coach.