Grade the Trade: Warriors add defensive phenom in controversial challenge-trade pitch
In the Golden State Warriors' double-overtime thriller against the Los Angeles Lakers, Draymond Green was a dominant +31 in 46 for the Dubs in a game they lost by one point. That means in the 12 minutes he was off of the court, the Warriors were outscored by 32 points. Kevon Looney was a crushing -14 in only five minutes.
It was more of the same against the Philadelphia 76ers, with Draymond Green +18 in a 12-point win, and all three of Dario Saric, Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis posting negative plus/minus marks for the game. The Warriors have a successful defensive infrastructure if, and only if, Draymond Green is on the court.
The Warriors need interior defense
Draymond Green also happens to be turning 34-years-old next month, is just 6'6" and is a candidate to be suspended with his next limb spasm. The Warriors have to look at options to improve their interior defense, both this season and moving forward. Trayce Jackson-Davis might be that answer, but he's certainly not yet ready for a large role this year as a second-round rookie, no matter the flashes he has shown.
What if the Warriors could add not simply a solid post defender, but a generational one? What if they could bring onto the roster one of the best defensive players in the league, one who also happens to be just 22-years-old? A player who could fill a role now and grow into a building block over the next few seasons?
Let's look at a potential trade the Warriors could consider to bring in a defensive difference-maker and ask whether or not it makes sense for Golden State.