Grade the Trade: Mock deal sees Warriors flip rotation pair for former first and sixth overall picks
With the NBA trade deadline just days away, fans are eagerly anticipating what (if any) moves the Golden State Warriors make that can help change the fortunes of their season.
Another overtime loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday pushed the Warriors back to a 21-25 record on the season, with time running out to improve on their 12th-place standing in the Western Conference.
Could the Golden State Warriors take advantage of the Orlando Magic's reported interest in veteran point-guard Chris Paul?
Action Network's Matt Moore reported on Saturday that the Orlando Magic have interest in adding a veteran-point guard before the trade deadline, with Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry on top of their wish list.
The 38-year-old has missed 11-straight games after fracturing his hand against the Detroit Pistons on January 5, which could prove Paul's last game for Golden State should he be dealt before the deadline.
The Warriors rank second in offense over the last 15 games -- that in itself should leave the franchise open to taking calls for Paul over the coming days. The 12-time All-Star has played well this season, yet hasn't quite been the significance difference-maker the team may have hoped for.
A big stumbling block for both teams is the fact Orlando have literally zero players making more than $17.5 million this season. That means multiple players would have to be included, potentially leaving even bigger rotation question marks for Warrior head coach Steve Kerr.
That doesn't mean that a deal couldn't be met, particularly if the Magic are motivated enough to find their veteran point-guard to complement the star young duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Orlando are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference, looking to make their first playoff appearance since 2020.
Let's have a look at how a deal may play out and if it can benefit both teams: