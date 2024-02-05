Grade the Trade: Mock deal sees Warriors flip rotation pair for former first and sixth overall picks
Would Golden State make this deal?
No they wouldn't, or at least they shouldn't. It might prove a worthwhile move if there was a guarantee to get consistent playing time from Isaac and Fultz, but both have suffered ACL injuries and remain ongoing question marks from a health standpoint.
The idea of Isaac makes a lot of sense -- the Warriors rank last in defense across the last 15 games, and adding the former sixth overall pick would provide them with increased size and versatility beyond what Gary Payton II's return will bring.
The biggest question with giving up Paul is what Kerr would do with the backup point-guard spot? Is he happy for Brandin Podziemski to take that responsibility? If not, at least acquiring Fultz would alleviate that issue and provide another option.
The former first overall pick averaged 14 points on 51.4% shooting last season, while also adding 3.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Fultz may not be the player projected from a number one pick, but he's nonetheless developed into a productive piece capable of playing 20+ minutes in any rotation.
Regardless, there doesn't appear to be enough value here from a Warrior perspective. Isaac's played 77 games since the end of the 2019-20 season, offering no confidence in his ability to produce what he's so often flashed during his stop-start career.
If Orlando want to get their hands on Paul, Golden State need to ask for Wendell Carter Jr. in return. The franchise reportedly had interest in Carter prior to the 2020 Draft when he was a member of the Bulls, with his potential addition bringing much-needed size along with a three-point shooting center to pair with Draymond Green.
If the Warriors could get Isaac and Carter in return for Paul and Moody, then that's a deal they should seriously consider making over the next few days. But if it's Fultz instead, that just doesn't move the needle enough for it to be worth doing.
Grade: D