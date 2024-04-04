Grade the Trade: Warriors give up two hall-of-famers for 4-time All-Star in mock deal
The Golden State Warriors chose to hold faith in their current roster at February's trade deadline, but it's unlikely they possess a similar level of optimism should the franchise fail to make the playoffs.
Change is inevitable at the Warriors during the offseason, with their final seven regular season games potentially pivotal in how far that extends. Golden State will have decisions to make on a number of key players on expiring contracts, yet will also have the flexibility of looking at a trade or two that could upgrade the roster around Stephen Curry.
Could the Golden State Warriors pull off a blockbuster trade to completely revamp their roster during the offseason?
While the Warriors have seldom made big trades over the last decade, General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. wasn't afraid to shake things up last offseason when he traded Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins and a first-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul and the draft rights to Trayce Jackson-Davis.
That trade may have resulted as a positive one for Golden State, but it clearly hasn't had the necessary impact for the franchise to return to championship contention. Could that compel Dunleavy into making an even more drastic deal this offseason?
The Warriors have the salary and assets to make it happen -- Jonathan Kuminga's value has skyrocketed given his rapid improvement over the last three months, while Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis have each impressed mightily in their rookie season. The franchise also holds their first-round picks in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey proposed a mammoth four-team offseason trade that includes the Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers. It takes quite a bit to wrap your head around, so let's have a look at the deal purely from a Golden State perspective: